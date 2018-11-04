Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Won't play Sunday
Coach Jay Gruden ruled out Crowder (ankle) for Sunday's contest versus the Falcons, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
As a result, Crowder will miss his fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Gruden elaborated on Crowder's health further Thursday, telling Finlay that the wideout is "coming along. It's a tough injury." Crowder hasn't practiced since preparations for Week 5, so it's difficult to peg when he'll be healthy enough to contribute to the offense. His next chance to attempt to suit up is a Nov. 11 visit to Tampa Bay. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Chris Thompson (ribs) and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) also are banged-up, so Jordan Reed, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris are the healthiest of Washington's remaining options.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Won't play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Still not ready for practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Works on side Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ruled out again•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Sidelined for another practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: No practice reps Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...