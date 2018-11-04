Coach Jay Gruden ruled out Crowder (ankle) for Sunday's contest versus the Falcons, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

As a result, Crowder will miss his fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Gruden elaborated on Crowder's health further Thursday, telling Finlay that the wideout is "coming along. It's a tough injury." Crowder hasn't practiced since preparations for Week 5, so it's difficult to peg when he'll be healthy enough to contribute to the offense. His next chance to attempt to suit up is a Nov. 11 visit to Tampa Bay. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Chris Thompson (ribs) and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) also are banged-up, so Jordan Reed, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris are the healthiest of Washington's remaining options.

