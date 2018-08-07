Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Won't play Thursday
Crowder won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against New England, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
With no injury reported so far in training camp, Crowder likely is just being held out to minimize the risk of injury while also allowing other wide receivers to get more playing time. He already has three full seasons of experience in coach Jay Gruden's scheme, without any competition for playing time in the slot. There is reason to question how much playing time Crowder will get in two-wide formations, after his snap share landed between 69 and 74 percent in each of his first three NFL campaigns.
