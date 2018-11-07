Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Working on side Wednesday
Crowder (ankle) worked out on a side field at Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder's next appearance on the practice field will be his first since Week 5. In the meantime, he's missed four consecutive games due to an ankle injury. While his presence Wednesday, albeit on the side, is encouraging, Crowder may still be listed as a non-participant as he ramps up his conditioning. Whenever he's healthy enough to return, he likely will be counted on to revive a passing attack that recently lost Paul Richardson (shoulder) for the season and is banged-up elsewhere (Jordan Reed [neck/back] and Chris Thompson [ribs]).
