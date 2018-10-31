Crowder (ankle) worked out on a side field at Wednesday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Redskins' skill positions have been hammered by injuries for weeks, with Crowder, Chris Thompson and Paul Richardson all sitting out at least one game this month. Crowder himself has missed three consecutive contests and may be in line for another absence due to his lack of activity Wednesday. The team's first Week 9 injury report will confirm whether he was able to take part in practice.

