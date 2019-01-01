Chesson caught one pass for seven yards in 12 games during the 2018 season, playing 268 snaps on special teams and seven on offense.

Selected by Kansas City at No. 139 overall in the 2017 draft, Chesson may already be resigned to carving out a career on special teams. He turned 25 in December and likely will need to battle for his roster spot in 2019.

