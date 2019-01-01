Redskins' Jehu Chesson: Catches one pass in 12 games
Chesson caught one pass for seven yards in 12 games during the 2018 season, playing 268 snaps on special teams and seven on offense.
Selected by Kansas City at No. 139 overall in the 2017 draft, Chesson may already be resigned to carving out a career on special teams. He turned 25 in December and likely will need to battle for his roster spot in 2019.
More News
-
Redskins' Jehu Chesson: Promoted to active roster•
-
Jehu Chesson: Waived by Redskins•
-
Redskins' Jehu Chesson: Promoted to active roster•
-
Chiefs' Jehu Chesson: Waived by Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' Jehu Chesson: Snares just one pass in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Jehu Chesson: Expected to receive extended run in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...