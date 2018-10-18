Redskins' Jehu Chesson: Promoted to active roster
Chesson was signed to Washington's active roster from the practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Chesson's signing comes following the news that Jamison Crowder (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks. The second-year wideout rejoins the Redskins' 53-man roster after being waived in Week 2, and will serve a depth role against the Cowboys on Sunday. Though an opportunity for offensive snaps is available, it appears likely that Chesson will predominantly play on special teams.
