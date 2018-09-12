Chesson was promoted to Washington's 53-man roster Wednesday.

Chesson's promotion to the Redskins' active roster immediately follows the placement of fellow depth wideouts Cam Sims (ankle) and Trey Quinn (ankle) on injured reserve. The 2017 fourth-rounder is likely to predominantly play on special teams, but could see limited offensive snaps due to Washington's lack of depth at the receiver position.

More News
Our Latest Stories