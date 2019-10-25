Reaves (head) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Vikings.

It remains to be seen if Reaves is in concussion protocol, but if that is the case he'll have to pass league protocol testing before he can take the field again. For the remainder of the contest, look for Troy Apke and Landon Collins to hold down the fort at safety.

