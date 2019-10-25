Reaves is being evaluated for a head injury and his return to Thursday's contest against the Vikings is questionable.

Reaves was shaken up early in the second half of Thursday's game. Washington entered the contest with only three safeties active and are also dealing with a hamstring injury to Quinton Dunbar. Reaves recorded three tackles before exiting the contest.

