Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Another start on tap
Sprinkle will be the Redskins' No. 1 tight end Sunday at Miami, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Sprinkle has picked up a fair share of weekly work this season, helped by concussions to both Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. Reed was placed on IR on Saturday, while Davis is missing yet another game Week 6. In Davis' case, he made some headway through the concussion protocol with limited practices Thursday and Friday, but he still must gain clearance from an independent neurologist to compete with Sprinkle for snaps. On Sunday, Jerome Cunningham and perhaps Hale Hentges will be the team's other available tight ends.
More News
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Gains 17 yards in leading role•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Next man up at tight end•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Nabs one pass•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Grabs two passes•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Targeted once in loss•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Barely plays in No. 2 role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 6 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6