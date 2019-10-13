Sprinkle will be the Redskins' No. 1 tight end Sunday at Miami, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Sprinkle has picked up a fair share of weekly work this season, helped by concussions to both Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. Reed was placed on IR on Saturday, while Davis is missing yet another game Week 6. In Davis' case, he made some headway through the concussion protocol with limited practices Thursday and Friday, but he still must gain clearance from an independent neurologist to compete with Sprinkle for snaps. On Sunday, Jerome Cunningham and perhaps Hale Hentges will be the team's other available tight ends.