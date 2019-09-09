Sprinkle caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

Sprinkle moved up to the No. 2 spot at tight end with Jordan Reed (concussion) unavailable, but it didn't make much of a difference in terms of playing time, as coach Jay Gruden relied on three-wide formations. Sprinkle played 14 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams, while Vernon Davis handled an 82 percent snap share as the starting tight end. Washington hosts Dallas in Week 2.