Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Catches two passes
Sprinkle caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.
With Vernon Davis (concussion) out for another week, Sprinkle got the start and played 79 percent of snaps on offense, while backup tight end Hale Hentges handled 42 percent. Sprinkle has caught either one or two passes every week this season, never managing more than 24 yards. He gets a tough matchup on Thursday in Week 8, facing a Minnesota defense that's limited tight ends to 5.9 yards per target.
