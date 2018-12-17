Sprinkle caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Jaguars.

Boosted to No. 2 on the depth chart with Jordan Reed (foot) unavailable, Sprinkle took advantage with his first three receptions of the season. Vernon Davis did miss some snaps while being evaluated from a concussion, but he eventually rejoined the contest and thus figures to be available for Week 16 in Tennessee. There isn't much reason to take a shot on Sprinkle unless both Reed and Davis are inactive.