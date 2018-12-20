Sprinkle may be in store for increased reps at tight end Saturday against the Titans with starter Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) ruled out for the contest and top backup Vernon Davis (concussion) listed as questionable, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

While Reed was sidelined during the Redskins' Week 15 win over the Jaguars, Davis drew the start at tight end but logged fewer offensive snaps (30) than Sprinkle (41). It was the highest usage of the season for the Arkansas product, who responded by hauling all three of his targets -- two of which came in the red zone -- for 19 yards and a touchdown. Davis' potential absence Saturday would clear the way for Sprinkle to take on an even more pronounced role in the passing attack, but the 24-year-old showed last week that he can still have some upside in leagues that start two tight ends even if he's stuck in a timeshare.