Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Could see expanded role in Week 16
Sprinkle may be in store for increased reps at tight end Saturday against the Titans with starter Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) ruled out for the contest and top backup Vernon Davis (concussion) listed as questionable, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
While Reed was sidelined during the Redskins' Week 15 win over the Jaguars, Davis drew the start at tight end but logged fewer offensive snaps (30) than Sprinkle (41). It was the highest usage of the season for the Arkansas product, who responded by hauling all three of his targets -- two of which came in the red zone -- for 19 yards and a touchdown. Davis' potential absence Saturday would clear the way for Sprinkle to take on an even more pronounced role in the passing attack, but the 24-year-old showed last week that he can still have some upside in leagues that start two tight ends even if he's stuck in a timeshare.
More News
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Comes out of nowhere to score•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Targeted once in win•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Listed as third-stringer•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Expected to make team•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Quiet rookie season•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Touchdown in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16