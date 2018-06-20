Sprinkle has the inside track to a roster spot with the Redskins, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A 2017 fifth-round pick, Sprinkle caught two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown in 11 games during his rookie season, playing nearly as many snaps on special teams (125) as offense (126). With Niles Paul leaving for Jacksonville in the offseason, Sprinkle should step up to No. 3 spot on the depth chart at tight end behind oft-injured Jordan Reed (toe) and 34-year-old Vernon Davis. The Redskins otherwise have young, undrafted players filling out their depth chart at the position ahead of training camp.