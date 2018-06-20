Sprinkle has the inside track to a roster spot, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A 2017 fifth-round pick, Sprinkle caught two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown in 11 games his rookie season, playing nearly as many snaps on special teams (125) as offense (126). With Niles Paul leaving for Jacksonville in the offseason, Sprinkle figures to take a step up to No. 3 on the depth chart, behind oft-injured Jordan Reed (toe) and 34-year-old Vernon Davis. The Redskins otherwise have young, undrafted players filling out their depth chart at tight end ahead of training camp.

