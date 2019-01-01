Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Finishes season with whimper
Sprinkle didn't draw any targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to Philadelphia, thus finishing his second NFL season with five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in 16 games.
No. 3 on the depth chart for most of the year, Sprinkle served as Washington's top tight end for the final two weeks when both Jordan Reed (foot) and Vernon Davis (concussion) were unavailable. Reed likely will be back in Washington next season, but Sprinkle could move up a spot on the depth chart if Davis retires or gets released. It's still hard to make a case for the 2017 fifth-round pick as anything more than a bench stash in extremely deep dynasty leagues.
