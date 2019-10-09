Sprinkle caught two of three targets for 17 total yards during Sunday's 33-7 loss to New England.

Even with Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis both out with concussions, Sprinkle was unable to exceed any of his modest season highs against the Patriots. Washington has an opportunity to reboot against a reeling Dolphins squad Sunday, but with a coaching change and uncertainty at quarterback, Sprinkle doesn't seem like the kind of player you'll want to hang your hat on.