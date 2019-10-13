Sprinkle caught two of three targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami.

Sprinkle's largest contribution came in the closing minutes of the third quarter when, facing third down, Case Keenum found him across the middle and the Arkansas product barreled ahead for a gain of 19. The yardage from that one catch was more than any other Washington player, outside of Terry McLaurin, gained during the entire game. Sprinkle continues to get a healthy dose of snaps with Jordan Reed on injured reserve and Vernon Davis battling a concussion. If Sprinkle gets the start in Week 7, it'll be against a very good 49ers pass defense.