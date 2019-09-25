Sprinkle caught two of four passes for 19 yards during Monday's 31-15 loss to Chicago.

Sprinkle managed to double his season catch and yardage numbers Monday, but the ultimate result still wasn't much to write home about. Washington's offense fell off the deep end with a whopping five turnovers Monday, leading to calls for rookie Dwayne Haskins. Head coach Jay Gruden has resisted such pressure, and the schedule does ease up for Washington and Sprinkle beginning Sunday against the Giants and then a date with the Dolphins two weeks later.