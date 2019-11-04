Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Held to 16 yards
Sprinkle caught his lone target for a 16-yard gain in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Buffalo.
Sprinkle has an odd knack for doing just enough to show up in the box score, with either one or two receptions in every game this season. He played at least three-quarters of offensive snaps each of the past four weeks with Vernon Davis (concussion) inactive, but it hasn't made much of a difference in terms of pass-catching volume. It isn't clear if/when Davis will return, so Sprinkle may keep his role after a Week 10 bye.
