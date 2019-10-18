Sprinkle is expected to serve as the Redskins' starting tight end Sunday against the 49ers while Vernon Davis (concussion) remains out.

While Davis was withheld from action the previous two games, Sprinkle operated as Washington's clear No. 1 tight end, playing 70.4 percent of the offensive snaps during that span. The ample playing time didn't translate to much production, however, as Sprinkle drew only six targets, catching four of them for 41 yards. He'll likely remain a low-end fantasy option at the position for the duration of his run as a starter.