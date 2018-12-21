Sprinkle is expected to draw the start at tight end and handle the bulk of the snaps at the position with Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) and Vernon Davis (concussion) ruled out for the contest.

While Reed sat out the Week 15 loss to the Jaguars, Sprinkle actually received more work than Davis. Sprinkle played 41 offensive snaps to Davis' 30 and finished with his first three receptions of the season for 19 yards and a touchdown. Davis' absence will create even more opportunity for Sprinkle to make a mark, especially with Washington unlikely to deploy much of a downfield passing attack heavily involving its receivers with a third-string option (Josh Johnson) under center. Sprinkle could make for an intriguing punt play in DFS contests.