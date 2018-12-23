Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Makes first NFL start
Sprinkle caught two passes (three targets) for 22 yards in Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Titans.
Sprinkle got the start with both Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) and Vernon Davis (concussion) sidelined. The 24-year-old wasn't able to make a big splash in his first career start, and he actually produced less from a fantasy perspective than he did sharing duties with Davis last week (three catches, 19 yards and a touchdown). The status of the Redskins' veteran tight ends are uncertain at this point, but Sprinkle wouldn't be more than a very deep-league option if he were to get another start against the Eagles in Week 17.
