Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Manages just four yards
Sprinkle caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.
Sprinkle has caught either one or two passes in each of Washington's 11 games this season, never going beyond 24 yards in any one contest. His role as the No. 1 tight end doesn't mean much for fantasy purposes, even with both Jordan Reed (concussion) and Vernon Davis (concussion) on injured reserve. Washington travels to Carolina for Week 13.
