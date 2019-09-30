Play

Sprinkle caught one of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Sprinkle continues to get looks on offense, but his chemistry with Haskins -- who was responsible for all three of Sprinkle's targets -- was clearly off. The third-year pro is still the clear second fiddle to Vernon Davis as long as Jordan Reed (concussion) is out.

