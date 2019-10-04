Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham are left as Washington's only healthy tight ends for Sunday against the Patriots, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis both sidelined by concussions, Sprinkle has a realistic shot at a three-down role. He's caught just 12 passes in 31 NFL games, typically working as the No. 3 tight end behind Reed and Davis. The 25-year-old took 43 percent of snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Giants, while Cunningham didn't play at all.