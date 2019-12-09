Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Not targeted in loss
Sprinkle wasn't targeted during Sunday's 20-15 loss in Green Bay.
Sprinkle was solidly involved last week with two catches on four targets for 36 yards, but he was an afterthought in the passing game Week 14 despite playing 75 percent of offensive snaps. The 25-year-old has started 10 games this season but has limited fantasy value with 19 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown.
