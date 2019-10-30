Sprinkle caught both of his targets for 12 total yards during Thursday's 19-9 loss to the Vikings.

Though Sprinkle continues to serve as TE1 in Vernon Davis' (concussion) stead, he has yet to put together a game this season in which he has topped two catches or 25 yards in a game. While some low-usage tight ends still carry value by stealing the occasional touchdown, Sprinkle has not seen a red-zone target in four consecutive games and has been targeted there just twice this season. With the way this Washington offense is rolling, he seems to be a terribly play against a typically stingy Buffalo defense.