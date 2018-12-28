Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Primed for another start
Sprinkle could see a heavy workload with Vernon Davis (concussion) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Sprinkle and Davis have split targets since Jordan Reed (foot) went down for the season, with the 24-year-old catching five of six passes for 41 yards and a touchdown the past two weeks. There still isn't a ton of upside with Josh Johnson at quarterback, but Sprinkle at least feels like a safer bet to draw some looks now that Davis isn't part of the equation. Blocking specialist Matt Flanagan is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster.
