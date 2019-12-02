Sprinkle caught two of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over Carolina.

The yardage was a career high, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive games in which Sprinkle caught either one or two passes for no more than 24 yards. His 77 percent snap share was right in its usual range, so it's not as if the improvement was sparked by a role change. Sprinkle doesn't offer much fantasy appeal, but he appears locked in as the starting tight end for the rest of the season, including Week 14's game at Green Bay.