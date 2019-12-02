Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Puts up season-high 36 yards
Sprinkle caught two of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over Carolina.
The yardage was a career high, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive games in which Sprinkle caught either one or two passes for no more than 24 yards. His 77 percent snap share was right in the usual range, so it's not as if the improvement was sparked by a role change. Sprinkle doesn't offer much fantasy appeal, but he appears locked in as the starting tight end for the rest of the season, including Week 14 at Green Bay.
More News
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Manages just four yards•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Scores first touchdown of 2019•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Held to 16 yards•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Picks up 12 yards in loss•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Catches two passes•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: In line for another start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...