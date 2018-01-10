Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Quiet rookie season
Sprinkle recorded two receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown across 11 games in his rookie season.
Sprinkle failed to the see the field throughout the 2017 season as he was buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Jordan Reed (hamstring), Vernon Davis and Niles Paul. However, with Niles Paul slated to become an unrestricted free agent, Sprinkle could see increased offensive reps in his sophomore campaign -- especially when you also factor in Reed's injury history.
