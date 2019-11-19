Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Scores first touchdown of 2019
Sprinkle caught two of three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.
It was shaping into another uneventful start for Sprinkle heading into the final minute of the game when Dwayne Haskins took the play action fake and lobbed a one-yard touchdown pass to a leaking Sprinkle for his first touchdown of the year. Despite consistent starts in place of Vernon Davis (concussion), Sprinkle has yet to crack 25 yards in a game this season and has just three red-zone targets in 2019. He's a big risk, but an optimist might look at Sunday's matchup against Detroit's 30th-ranked pass defense as an opportunity for Haskins, and the Washington offense overall, to take a step forward.
