Sprinkle stayed busy during Sunday's practice, with fellow tight end Jordan Reed getting the day off, Ryan Fowler of the Redskins' official site reports.

Sprinkle reportedly was a favorite target of all the Washington quarterbacks, most notably catching a pair of touchdowns from rookie Dwayne Haskins. The 2017 fifth-round pick is third on the depth chart, behind one player with an extensive injury history (Reed) and another who is 35 years old (Vernon Davis). It won't come as any surprise if Sprinkle is a legitimate piece in the Washington passing game at some point during the upcoming seasons.