Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Shines without Reed on field
Sprinkle stayed busy during Sunday's practice, with fellow tight end Jordan Reed getting the day off, Ryan Fowler of the Redskins' official site reports.
Sprinkle reportedly was a favorite target of all the Washington quarterbacks, most notably catching a pair of touchdowns from rookie Dwayne Haskins. The 2017 fifth-round pick is third on the depth chart, behind one player with an extensive injury history (Reed) and another who is 35 years old (Vernon Davis). It won't come as any surprise if Sprinkle is a legitimate piece in the Washington passing game at some point during the upcoming seasons.
More News
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Finishes season with whimper•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Primed for another start•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Makes first NFL start•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Looks like Week 16 starter•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Could see expanded role in Week 16•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Comes out of nowhere to score•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy mock draft: Auction results
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
RB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pile on Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...