Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Snags two passes
Sprinkle caught both targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Redskins.
Sprinkle continues to work as the No. 1 tight end, logging 43 of a possible 53 offensive snaps (81 percent). The third-year pro still hasn't exceeded two receptions or 36 receiving yards over 14 games this year while finding the paydirt just once.
More News
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Not targeted in loss•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Puts up career-best yardage•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Manages just four yards•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Scores first touchdown of 2019•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Held to 16 yards•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Picks up 12 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...