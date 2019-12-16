Play

Sprinkle caught both targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Redskins.

Sprinkle continues to work as the No. 1 tight end, logging 43 of a possible 53 offensive snaps (81 percent). The third-year pro still hasn't exceeded two receptions or 36 receiving yards over 14 games this year while finding the paydirt just once.

