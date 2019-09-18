Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Targeted once in loss
Sprinkle gained 11 yards on his lone target during Sunday's 31-21 loss to Dallas.
Washington is 0-2 and the run game has been poor, but Case Keenum and the passing offense has been surprisingly efficient. Sprinkle hasn't benefited though, despite playing the TE2 with Jordan Reed (concussion) on the shelf. Reed is reportedly unlikely to suit up for Week 3's game against Chicago, but -- given the difficulty of that matchup and Sprinkle's sparse usage -- he probably shouldn't be on your radar.
More News
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Barely plays in No. 2 role•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Shines without Reed on field•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Finishes season with whimper•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Primed for another start•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Makes first NFL start•
-
Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Looks like Week 16 starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including top waiver adds,...