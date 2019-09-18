Play

Sprinkle gained 11 yards on his lone target during Sunday's 31-21 loss to Dallas.

Washington is 0-2 and the run game has been poor, but Case Keenum and the passing offense has been surprisingly efficient. Sprinkle hasn't benefited though, despite playing the TE2 with Jordan Reed (concussion) on the shelf. Reed is reportedly unlikely to suit up for Week 3's game against Chicago, but -- given the difficulty of that matchup and Sprinkle's sparse usage -- he probably shouldn't be on your radar.

