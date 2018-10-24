Sprinkle was unable to convert his lone target into a reception during Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas.

The pass was Sprinkle's first target of the season. The second-year tight end is buried on the depth chart behind two skilled pass-catching tight ends in Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. The group faces a decent matchup Sunday against a middle-of-the-road Giants pass defense, but -- so long as Reed and Davis stay healthy -- it is unlikely that the Arkansas product will see much action.