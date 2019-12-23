Play

Sprinkle caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 41-35, overtime loss to the Giants.

The 25-year-old once again worked as the team's No. 1 tight end Week 16, but it was Hale Hentges who had the touchdown reception Sunday. Sprinkle has 12 starts this season and 23 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends