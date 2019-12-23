Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Totals 14 yards
Sprinkle caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 41-35, overtime loss to the Giants.
The 25-year-old once again worked as the team's No. 1 tight end Week 16, but it was Hale Hentges who had the touchdown reception Sunday. Sprinkle has 12 starts this season and 23 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown.
