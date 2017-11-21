Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle: Touchdown in loss
Sprinkle hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints.
Sprinkle has been inactive for half of the season but managed 15 offensive reps Sunday with Jordan Reed (hamstring) sidelined. Reed was held out of practice Monday, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in the Thanksgiving showdown with the Giants. Sprinkle could continue to see offensive reps with Reed out, but the majority of tight end targets will continue to go to veteran Vernon Davis.
