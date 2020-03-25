Play

Vujnovich signed a contract with the Redskins on Wednesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Vujnovich spent the last two seasons bouncing on and off Arizona's roster as a reserve option, but he did start all 16 regular-season games at left guard with the Colts in 2017. The 29-year-old will now get a shot to compete for a role in Washington.

