The Redskins promoted Weah to the active roster from the practice squad Friday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Weah's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Fabian Moreau (hamstring) on injured reserve. The Pittsburgh product could be in line to make his NFL debut during Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys, though his opportunities would likely be restricted to special teams.

