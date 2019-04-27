The Redskins drafted Moreland in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 227th overall.

Making the jump from James Madison comes Moreland (5-foot-10, 179 pounds), who makes up for his lack of size with physicality and great instincts. He was a finalist for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award for the top defender in the FCS and ultimately recorded 18 interceptions, including six that were returned for touchdowns, during his collegiate tenure. With the Redskins, Moreland will compete for some sort of role in the secondary, most likely in the slot or in nickel and dime formations.