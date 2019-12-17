Play

Moreland (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Moreland suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Eagles and was wearing a walking boot following the game, and his season will come to an end a couple weeks early. The rookie seventh-round pick finishes his first season with 41 tackles (32 solo) and four passes defensed.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories