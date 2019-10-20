Play

Moreland is expected to serve as Washington's starting slot cornerback against the 49ers on Sunday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Moreland's opportunity comes with Josh Norman (thigh) inactive. If the rookie seventh-round is able to show well Week 7, he could earn an increased role on defense going forward.

