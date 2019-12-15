Moreland was spotted with a walking boot following Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Eagles, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Moreland was ruled doubtful to return after leaving the game in the second half. The Redskins' secondary left the game with multiple injuries, as Fabian Moreau hurt his hamstring and Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) was inactive. If the three starters can't get healthy for Week 16's matchup against the Giants, the Redskins may need to bring up a practice-squad player.