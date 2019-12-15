Play

Moreland sustained a foot injury is unlikely to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

With Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) inactive, the Redskins' secondary is losing numbers. Josh Norman entered to game in Moreland's place, and both Aaron Colvin and Danny Johnson could see upticks in usage.

