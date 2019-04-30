The Redskins signed McIntosh as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

McIntosh played college football at the University of Washington where he was a starter for the final three seasons. In his senior year, McIntosh made 56 tackles over 14 games, but he didn't make any interceptions. He's currently one of six safeties on the Redskins' roster, and he'll look to make the squad as a specialist.

