Redskins' Jon Bostic: Back with Washington
Bostic signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with Washington on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bostic will return to the team he spent the 2019 campaign with. He started all 16 games at inside linebacker last season and piled up a career-high tackles 105 tackles, so he figures to be back in the same role when the 2020 season kicks off.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...
-
Bengals franchise A.J. Green
The Bengals use their franchise tag on oft-injured veteran A.J. Green, who still has outstanding...
-
Projections for Hopkins, Drake now
The Cardinals traded David Johnson and draft picks for DeAndre Hopkins, and gave Kenyan Drake...