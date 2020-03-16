Play

Bostic signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with Washington on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bostic will return to the team he spent the 2019 campaign with. He started all 16 games at inside linebacker last season and piled up a career-high tackles 105 tackles, so he figures to be back in the same role when the 2020 season kicks off.

More News
Our Latest Stories