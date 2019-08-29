Bostic is calling plays for the Washington defense, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Redskins signed Bostic in late May, shortly after Reuben Foster suffered a season-ending knee injury. The team then cut Mason Foster in July, leaving Bostic to compete with a bunch of young players -- Shaun Dion Hamilton (chest), Josh Harvey-Clemons, Cole Holcomb -- for snaps at inside linebacker. The 28-year-old didn't take long to lock down a starting job, with his role as the defensive play caller hinting at a three-down workload to come. Bostic thus has an opportunity for his first pro season with triple-digit tackles, following a 2018 campaign in Pittsburgh with 73 tackles across 560 defensive snaps and 145 special teams snaps.

