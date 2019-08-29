Redskins' Jon Bostic: Calling plays on defense
Bostic is calling plays for the Washington defense, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Redskins signed Bostic in late May, shortly after Reuben Foster suffered a season-ending knee injury. The team then cut Mason Foster in July, leaving Bostic to compete with a bunch of young players -- Shaun Dion Hamilton (chest), Josh Harvey-Clemons, Cole Holcomb -- for snaps at inside linebacker. The 28-year-old didn't take long to lock down a starting job, with his role as the defensive play caller hinting at a three-down workload to come. Bostic thus has an opportunity for his first pro season with triple-digit tackles, following a 2018 campaign in Pittsburgh with 73 tackles across 560 defensive snaps and 145 special teams snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR
Picking at the end of the first round allows for two elite pass-catchers, writes Ben Gretch.
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
If you're in the back of the draft, it's easy to go heavy on wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
Without a shot at an elite running back and potentially also being locked out of a top-flight...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
If Ezekiel Elliott falls, you've got a tough decision picking fifth overall. Here's how Jamey...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
The fourth draft slot presents some challenges after the top three running backs go. Here's...